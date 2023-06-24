LA Knight Says He Has Plenty of Goals To Accomplish In WWE

LA Knight is competing in Money in the Bank next weekend, and he says that it’s one of several goals that he has in mind in WWE. During his conversation with Digital Spy, the Smackdown star spoke about his goals for his current run in the company and noted that he feels he has a lot to prove to himself and others.

“I rolled in here about two years ago or so and I had a lot of goals in mind,” Knight said. “I had a lot of things that I wanted to do. Then there’s some goals that popped up that I haven’t even considered, that I didn’t even know were possible. The Million Dollar Championship, that happened, I was on top of the ladder.”

He continued, “So now we roll into 2023, another ladder match. So with all those goals in mind, I’ve got a lot to do still,” he added. “I’ve got a lot to prove both to myself and the world and so the O2 is a good time to make that happen.”

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on July 1st in London and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.