LA Knight Interrupts Grayson Waller’s Homecoming in Australia

Grayson Waller returned home to Australia, but while he was enjoying his return, he got interrupted by LA Knight. Waller posted a video to Twitter discussing his homecoming.

He said: “It’s been a tough few months having to go through the American winter, but I’m finally home; I am here in Sydney, and I legit couldn’t be happier. This is as good as it gets.”

Knight then shows up and walks in front of the camera, but admits it’s a “sweet spot.” Waller then gets upset by the interruption.