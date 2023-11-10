wrestling / News
LA Knight to Face Grayson Waller On WWE Smackdown
LA Knight will take on Grayson Waller in a match added to this week’s WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced the match on Thursday after Knight responded to a callout by Waller. Aldis wrote on Twitter:
“.@GraysonWWE it seems that your thumbs have written a check that another part of your anatomy will now have to cash…
Tomorrow night, live on @WWE #SmackDown
LA Knight vs Grayson Waller”
