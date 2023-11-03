LA Knight Says His Headliner Match for Crown Jewel Is a Testament to His Work

In a recent interview with The Ringer, LA Knight shared some details about the significance of being the headliner for the upcoming Crown Jewel event. Knight explained that having his name at the top of the card validates all the effort and work he has invested to this point at WWE. You can find a few highlights from Knight on the subject below.

On the impact of being booked in the headline match for the show: “This is my first Crown Jewel show, and I’m at the top of the card. [This match is] a hell of a testament to the work that I put in, but also just the people making it. Last time we were in Saudi Arabia, the whole crowd just chanting ‘LA Knight,’ right at Triple H. At some point, it’s undeniable. I’ve made myself undeniable.”

On the effort required for him to reach this point as a talent: “Nobody ever wanted to give me a shot. I didn’t have the hookups. I didn’t have somebody in my family who was in the business. I didn’t have anybody who really had that kind of a hookup. And anytime that I kind of started to get my foot in the door a little bit, people get a certain perception or thought about me one way or another with me barely saying two words to them. So it always made it kind of tough for me to get going anywhere. Some of that, I’m sure, sits on my lap. I hold some of the fault in that, I’m sure. But at the same time, once I got that opportunity, I knew I was going to run like hell with it, and that’s what I’ve done.”