LA Knight Hints At Possible Interaction With Dream Promo Partner Coming Up

LA Knight says that he may have an interaction soon with his dream in-ring promo partner. Knight appeared on the Battleground Podcast and during the conversation he was asked who his dream promo partner from the past would be. He didn’t say who it was, as he said he may end up interacting with them.

“I’m not sure I can share that with you because this might happen at some point,” Knight answered (via Wrestling Inc). “I don’t want to show my cards, I don’t want to show my hand, but word on the streets is there may be an interaction with somebody at some point, I don’t want to spoil it.”

Knight will be competing in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Drew McIntyre and Jimmy Uso on tonight’s Smackdown.