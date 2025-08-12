LA Knight Interrupts CM Punk To Open WWE Raw, Tag Match Set For Main Event

CM Punk found himself confronted by LA Knight in the opening segment of this week’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode opened with Punk coming out to talk about getting cashed in on at WWE SummerSlam and said he has a Seth Rollins problem. Punk said that he hates the player, not the game and vowed to win the title back while breaking Rollins’ legs in the process.

That was followed by Knight coming to the ring. He and Punk shook hands before Knight acknowledged that Punk was robbed, but had an issue with Punk interfering in his match with Seth Rollins on Raw. He said that Punk will get his rematch against Rollins after he does.

The two went back and forth for a bit before Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker came out to the ring. Punk quickly interrupted Heyman’s attempt to speak which led to a tag match of Punk and Knight vs. Breakker and Reed for tonight.