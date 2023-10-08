– It was another bad night for The Bloodline tonight at WWE Fastlane. The mega-Superstar team of John Cena and LA Knight overcame the team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at tonight’s event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Cena and Knight won after Uso hot hit with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, followed by a BFT by Knight to give him the three count.

WWE Fastlane is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s ongoing coverage HERE. You can also view clips and images for the tag team match below: