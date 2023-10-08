wrestling / News
LA Knight & John Cena Best The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)
– It was another bad night for The Bloodline tonight at WWE Fastlane. The mega-Superstar team of John Cena and LA Knight overcame the team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at tonight’s event in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cena and Knight won after Uso hot hit with the Five Knuckle Shuffle, followed by a BFT by Knight to give him the three count.
WWE Fastlane is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s ongoing coverage HERE. You can also view clips and images for the tag team match below:
🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺@JohnCena 🐐#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/4HK68ZmXqB
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023
The Bloodline is here! 🩸@HeymanHustle@WWEUsos@WWESoloSikoa#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/fb6A9KJUkx
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023
YEEEEEAAAAAAAHHH!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/rs8hF1fwbF
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023
Welp, now @JohnCena knows exactly what @WWESoloSikoa is all about 😬#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/eyjxJgoGe8
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023
Is @HeymanHustle talking to @WWERomanReigns???#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/KFiLLrANLJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023
This place just went CRAZY 🤯@RealLAKnight just wiped out #TheBloodline! pic.twitter.com/fSljNp0hqx
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023
This. Is. AWESOME!!!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/elFtHu3thN
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023
What a moment at #WWEFastlane!@RealLAKnight @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/VGuyyPIIPt
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023
Solo is a savage!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/H7wfe42L81
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023
John Cena 🤝 LA Knight#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/OFsYyfpQTq
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023
Now THAT is how you do it!@RealLAKnight and @JohnCena take down #TheBloodline!#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/fmVVNAKIv6
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023
WHAT A TEAM! 🫡@JohnCena 🤝 @RealLAKnight #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/4gEKkZXSGo
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023