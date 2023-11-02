LA Knight Didn’t Expect To Team With John Cena at Fastlane, Recalls Brief Interaction With The Rock at Smackdown

In an interview with the Daily Mail, LA Knight spoke about his interaction with The Rock at a WWE Smackdown taping in September, when Rock made an unscheduled appearance. He also commented on teaming with John Cena and more. Here are highlights:

On how his match with Roman Reigns will be different: “Man, you know what, I’m not gonna ask you to believe that it’s gonna be different. Now. What I’m going to do is I’m going to say Hey, show up and see why it’s different. Because the bottom line is every one of those guys they kind of came in from a different angle as far as the way they’re approaching this whole thing. And if you again I said this the other night I’m looking I’m not looking to finish a story. I’m not looking to finish anything. I’m looking to start something new. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

On teaming with John Cena: “Well it’s crazy because, I said this back when I was in NXT and I won the million dollar championship, there are certain goals that I had written out for myself that I knew were tangible, attainable and all that. And then there are certain goals that I didn’t even think were things that were available or on the on the table at the time. And this is another one of those things where it’s like, I hadn’t anticipated me and John Cena would team up, you know, to take on one of the biggest things going on right now, which is The Bloodline, so you know, it’s a pretty sweet deal.”

On interacting with The Rock: “I mean, just a quick kind of, you know, bro hug and ‘Hey, man, how you been? You’re doing great awesome!’ You know, all that kind of stuff. But at least it was a quick little ‘good to see again.”