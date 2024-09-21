– During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore, WWE US Champion LA Knight discussed when he knew he could achieve greatness within the wrestling business. Knight revealed that he knew he could do it within his first year of starting out. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

LA Knight on his first year in the business: “Not to blow smoke up my own keister here, but I would say within that first year of me being in the business, I kind of had a bit of a rap, where it was like I knew how to get the people behind me to some degree.”

On what he has as a talent now: “I didn’t have it to the same level that I have it now, where it’s like I know how to kind of, you know, I can say the right things at the right time and, you know, I can get … I didn’t have like the catchphrases and all that stuff. That was kind of stuff that was developed through the years, where it was just like, ‘What do I say in my normal real life? Okay, this, okay, well let’s bring that in, and let’s do this, and does this fit? Okay, cool.’ And a lot of it was just kind of happy accidents. So I guess I kind of knew I was good at it maybe in that first year.”

During last night’s WWE SmackDown on USA Network, LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship against former WWE US Champion Andrade.