LA Knight & Logan Paul Confrontation Set For WWE Smackdown

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight will confront Logan Paul on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that a confrontation between the two will take place on Friday’s show.

The announcement reads:

LA Knight confronts United States Champion Logan Paul
After seeking out Logan Paul for several weeks on SmackDown, LA Knight broke into the home of the United States Champion and took a little swim. Now that he is seemingly in the head of the titleholder, find out what will happen when Knight confronts Paul on the blue brand, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga
* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller
* CM Punk appears
* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes
* LA Knight confronts Logan Paul

