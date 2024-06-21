LA Knight & Logan Paul Confrontation Set For WWE Smackdown

LA Knight will confront Logan Paul on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that a confrontation between the two will take place on Friday’s show.

The announcement reads:

LA Knight confronts United States Champion Logan Paul

After seeking out Logan Paul for several weeks on SmackDown, LA Knight broke into the home of the United States Champion and took a little swim. Now that he is seemingly in the head of the titleholder, find out what will happen when Knight confronts Paul on the blue brand, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga

* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

* CM Punk appears

* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes

* LA Knight confronts Logan Paul