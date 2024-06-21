wrestling / News
LA Knight & Logan Paul Confrontation Set For WWE Smackdown
LA Knight will confront Logan Paul on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that a confrontation between the two will take place on Friday’s show.
The announcement reads:
LA Knight confronts United States Champion Logan Paul
After seeking out Logan Paul for several weeks on SmackDown, LA Knight broke into the home of the United States Champion and took a little swim. Now that he is seemingly in the head of the titleholder, find out what will happen when Knight confronts Paul on the blue brand, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga
* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller
* CM Punk appears
* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes
* LA Knight confronts Logan Paul
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Thinks Mark Henry’s Fake Retirement Speech One Of The Greatest Promos Ever
- Backstage Reaction To Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance, More Appearances Expected
- Adam Copeland Thinks Age Ruined Double or Nothing Cage Dive, Thinks He Could Have Done It 20 Years Ago
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW