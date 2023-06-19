LA Knight Says Logan Paul Shouldn’t Enter Money in the Bank, Talks Building His Persona

LA Knight says Logan Paul shouldn’t enter the men’s Money in the Bank match if he knows what’s good for him. Knight is a participant in the match that will take place on the July 1st PPV of the same name, and he spoke with Metro for a new interview promoting the show. You can see some highlights below:

On the idea of Logan Paul entering Money in the Bank: “Well, I think that’d be a very bad idea for him! As much as he’s shined in all of his matches he’s had so far, he’s gonna find out that it’s not gonna be quite the same shine this time around when I’m in that ring.”

On working his way up to the main roster: “I’m ready to go. This is something, for me, that I feel’s been long overdue. It’s been something that I’ve had to break my ass for. It’s something I’ve had to be broke for, sleep in cars and drive all across the United States and fly around the world to make this happen – finally, here we are.”

On building his persona: “For the last 10 years, I’ve pretty much just been grinding away as some amalgamation of this personality, this wrestler, superstar, whatever you wanna call it – megastar, yeah,’ he said, shouting the last word in his signature tone. To me, it was like, no matter where I was, I’m always working like I’m here like I’m in WWE. And if I’m not, it’s at least like somebody might be watching, even though chances are nobody was! But on that off-chance, it was like, I’m gonna make sure that I’m the guy that I wanna be the day that I roll in there.”