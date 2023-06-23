LA Knight Looks Back on His Journey To WWE In Fondness & Frustration

LA Knight had a long journey to WWE, one he says he looks back at with several emotions. Knight spoke with Digital Spy for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On his journey to WWE: “I look back on the journey very fondly in a lot of ways. At the same time, I look back at it with a lot of frustration and a lot of anger because I should have been here a long time ago. I should have been doing this and and having this match and all this stuff a long, long time ago. Although, at the same time, I appreciate what I’ve done and the way I’ve had to go about it and the fact that I’ve just gotten to live the life that I’ve gotten to live, particularly over the last 10 years.”

On having plenty to show from here: “Right around the time I turned 30, everything just kind of took an upswing. It’s very mixed feelings because there’s a lot of me that’s just a frustrated, angry guy that this has not happened much sooner, but at the same time that peaceful side of me is just like, ‘Hey, it’s been a good run, it’s been good journey’. And there’s still so much more to come.”