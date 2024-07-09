LA Knight Looks Back On Doing Workout Video With Triple H

In 2014, Triple H released a workout video featuring various NXT talent filmed at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

LA Knight was under contract with WWE at the time where he worked as Slate Randall and took part in the workout video. Knight spoke about the workout while speaking with Fightful.

“That’s the only workout I think I’ve done. It was interesting, to say the least. I don’t know that any of us knew what we were in for. They were just like, ‘bring workout clothes with you.’ Then we got there and they had other workout clothes for us anyway, so it didn’t really matter. We came in, and they wanted to keep everything hush-hush and quiet. We had an idea that we were going to be doing something physical when we got there, but we didn’t know exactly what. Then we found out we were doing the old Triple H workout video. If I remember correctly, the main chant was like ‘thick.’ We’d hit our shoulders and [yells] ‘THICK!’ or something like that. I can’t remember what it was,” he said.