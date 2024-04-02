LA Knight on Making His WrestleMania Debut Against AJ Styles

– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed making his WrestleMania debut later this weekend. He will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

LA Knight on facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania: “Man, it’s big. Especially if you just look in the last year, where things were and where things have come, it’s a pretty crazy turn of events to consider everything in that context. To look at the fact that it’s me and AJ one-on-one at the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania — that’s a big one, that big round number, that 40 — and here we are in Philadelphia, only a couple hours up from where I’m from originally in Maryland … that’s pretty wild.”

On what to expect from his match with Styles: “I don’t want to throw those kind of predictions out there. You never know, and I don’t want to promise anything like that, but AJ is a stud, I’m a stud, there’s a lot of tension going into this match, there’s a lot of animosity, there’s a lot of energy going into this match. So, for damn sure, it could be as the kids say, a ‘banger.’ And will it be a show-stealer? I don’t know. Maybe. We’ll let history decide that one, but you bet your ass it’s gonna be a good one.”

The match goes down at WrestleMania 40 later this weekend. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.