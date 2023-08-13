Note On LA Knight’s Merchandise Sales, How Third Party Outlets Factor In

A new report has some details on LA Knight’s merchandise sales in WWE. Fightful Select reports that a heavy amount of Knight’s merch sales come from digital revenue via his partnership with third party outlets. The report notes that Knight has individual T-shirts on WWE’s sales lists that match up with the top sellers in Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

It was noted that the lists of best-selling merchandise that they have seen do not factor in sales from live events, where Rhodes, Reigns and The Bloodline, and Seth Rollins sell big numbers. Fightful says that there was an internal point of contention regarding the lack of merch for Knight at certain live shows recently.

As was noted last week, The Bloodline, Rhodes and Rollins are all regularly in the lists of top-selling merchandise.