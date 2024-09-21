LA Knight on Why His Mindset Hasn’t Changed as US Champion

– During a recent interview with Dish Studio, Scott Patrick spoke to WWE United States Champion LA Knight about why he still comes off so angry on TV even though he’s the US Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on if his mindset has changed carrying the title: “Man, I wish I could even take on that mindset a lot of times. It’s funny because I’ll go in and you know, I’ll come out, my music will play, i’ll come out to the ring, say my piece and when I get the back, people will be like, ‘why do you come off so angry?’ and they’re like, ‘you’re the champion, what’s going on?’ and i’m like you know, I don’t know.”

On what puts him in an angry state of mind: “There’s something about it when I when I get here and i think about this and I think about everything that I’ve gone through to get here and I think about everything that I need to continue to do to keep this going, there’s just this this fight mode that comes in and I get in almost this angry state of mind where I just kind of, I show off and i’ve got that game face on. So things come out a little bit gruff. So it’s tough for me to even take that stance of just like, oh, look at this. This is great. This is wonderful. I’m still just like, everybody stay away or you will get it. I just, I can’t help it.”

LA Knight picked up another win last on WWE SmackDown. He defeated former United States Champion Andrade to defend his title.