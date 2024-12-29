LA Knight Had a Minor Car Accident On Way To Saturday’s WWE Live Event

LA Knight had a minor car accident on the way to WWE’s live event in Baltimore on Saturday. KNight cut a promo to the crowd before his match against Santos Escobar and revealed he had a “fender bender” but is okay.

“It wasn’t an easy road down here,” Knight began (per Fightful). “I’ll tell ya why, earlier today, driving down I70, I got in a little fender bender. Someone decided to back into my car. So I call up the rental company and I say ‘Hey, we got nothing to worry about here, but I got into a little fender bender, so I just wanted to let you know!'”

He continued, “He said ‘Well can you stay there at the scene?’ I said ‘NAH-NAH! You don’t understand! I got to get to Baltimore!’ He said ‘Okay sir, did you get pictures?’ I said ‘YEAH!’ I said, ‘I’m on my way right now.’ He said, ‘Sir, what are you in such a hurry to get to Baltimore for?’ I said ‘Well, as soon as I walk in the building, some dummy-‘ He said, ‘Dummy!?’ I said, ‘YEAH!’ I said, ‘Some dummy’s gonna walk down here and he’s gonna need to get stomped out!'”