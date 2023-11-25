LA Knight Says He’s More Focused On The Future Than Reliving Career Moments

LA Knight says he’s too busy thinking about the now and future to look too long as his past. The WWE star has seen quite the rise in 2023, and he was asked in an interview with TNT Sports if he would relive any days in his career to date.

“I don’t think I’m there yet,” Knight said (per Fightful). “I like to look back and I like to have little moments every now and then where it’s just like, ‘Oh, hey, man, that was cool,’ but I can’t help myself. I’m very much focused on what’s coming and what’s in front of me to where it’s tough for me to really pinpoint down anything like that.”