LA Knight Shares His Thoughts On Being Left Off Some WWE PLEs

LA Knight hasn’t appeared on a few WWE Premium Live Events this year, and he recently weighed in on the matter. Knight did not compete at WrestleMania 39, WWE Backlash, and WWE Night of Champions, and he talked about the situation on Good Karma Wrestling.

“I mean some of that, look, the roster is so stacked and full,” Knight said (per Fightful). “You want the premium live event to stand out as something different than what you see on TV, so you don’t want the exact same formula. So those spots on the premium live events are limited, and so at some point, look, I’m getting the big reactions, you can’t deny that. But at the same time, I guess some people would say, ‘Well, he’s only been here nine or ten months or whatever.’ But some of that’s also just figuring out that a lot of this was unexpected.”

He continued, “A lot of this came out of the blue, so sometimes plans have to change, and that’s the way it goes. So here we are, and now you’re looking at me being an integral part of this SummerSlam coming in. You got the Slim Jim battle royal, it’s 20 guys in that ring. I don’t who anybody else is in that match except me and Sheamus at this point, so all bets are off when it comes to that, but Ford Field, battle royal, you’re looking for big things and there just might be this guy’s hand raised right there. Yeah.”