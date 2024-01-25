LA Knight on Building the Foundation for His WWE Career

– During a recent interview with The West Sport, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed building his foundation for his run in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

LA Knight on having to prove himself in WWE: “Even though I built a strong foundation over a very long time outside of the WWE, but once you get inside, the game really kind of resets in a weird way. You bring everything that brought you to the dance, that got you there, but at the same time, now you have to prove yourself all over again. So I don’t think there were a lot of great expectations flung upon me other than anybody by myself. At that point, it was just a matter of me getting in there, making the most of every single moment I got, whether it was them telling me you got 30 seconds or you got two minutes, or whatever you got. I’m going to make sure to extract every bit of juice at every little moment that I can, to the point where now I built a hell of a foundation in 2023.”

His plans moving forward in WWE: “So now what we do is we take that foundation I built in 2023 and we start to build the skyscraper that’s going to be the rest of LA Knight’s career. Me solidifying my legacy, WWE Champion, and then eventually we’re talking about a Hall of Fame career.”

At this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event, LA Knight will face three other men in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against champ Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.