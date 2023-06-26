LA Knight On His In-Ring Style, Feeling Pressure Ahead of Money in the Bank

LA Knight has a lot of momentum heading into Money in the Bank, and he recently talked about the pressure of being a potential frontrunner in the match. Knight spoke with the Daily Star ahead of the July 1st PPV, and you can check out some highlights below:

On his in-ring style: “There’s a lot of guys out there just doing their routines, doing the tumbling, and they’re doing their gymnastics and that kind of stuff – I don’t do that. Sure, I can throw some spice in there every now and then, where it makes sense, where it fits where I need it. A lot of times it’s the physical charisma, it’s the physical kind of mannerisms and stuff like that, like how are you conducting yourself? How are you holding yourself?

“If you look at the biggest swells in the industry, you’re looking at the golden era with Hogan – big time charisma – you’re looking at the at the Attitude Era with with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was all big time charisma, nobody was doing crazy flips. I mean, some of the guys were doing that, but those are the guys on the undercard card, and no disrespect to that as that’s something that you need on the card, but for the guys that I wanted to be and the guys that I wanted to emulate and where I wanted to be on the card – I knew who I wanted to be.”

On putting pressure on himself: “The only pressure I’ve got right now is just on myself. I can hear all the noise out there and hear what everybody’s saying and all that, but at the end of the day, there’s one guy who can make that happen, and it’s me. So all the pressure, any pressure that anybody can put on me out there cannot compare to the pressure that I’m going to put on myself.”