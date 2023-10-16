LA Knight On His Rise to the Top In WWE, Says He Didn’t Plan On It

LA Knight has weighed in on his push to the top of WWE and how it was unexpected for him. Knight talked about his ascension in an appearance on on Breakfast Television, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his rise to the top of the card: “I don’t want to toot my own horn, but toot, toot. I will go ahead and say this is probably the quickest climb in the history of the business. Maybe I’m off base if someone on Twitter out there wants to correct me.”

On the experience of having such a quick rise in the company: “Having this explosive growth like this, I think it’s been huge, it’s been enormous. I didn’t plan on it, I didn’t think it, how could you plan for it? But at the same time, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing because obviously, that’s working one way or another.”