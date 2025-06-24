wrestling / News
LA Knight Out ‘Indefinitely’ After Bronson Reed Attack On WWE Smackdown
LA Knight is on the sidelines after he was put out of action “indefinitely” in an attack by Bronson Reed on last week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Knight battle Reed and while Knight got the win via DQ, he was ganged up on by Reed and Bron Breakker after the match and Reed gave Knight several Tsunamis.
On Monday’s episode of Raw, Michael Cole said that Knight has separated rib cartilage and a bruised sternum and will be out of action indefinitely.
Knight has been feuding with the alliance consisting of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, Reed, and Breakker of late.
Seth Rollins says LA Knight got involved in his business and got hit with Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/YPxDTxTj3A
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 24, 2025
