LA Knight Confronted By Paul Heyman On WWE Smackdown

LA Knight’s rivalry with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s group continued on this week’s WWE Smackdown, with Heyman coming out to confront Knight. Friday’s show saw Knight open things up by talking about Rollins screwing him out of the Money In the Bank briefcase and saying he wanted to face Rollins tonight.

That brought down Heyman, who acknowledged the bad blood between Rollins and Knight, but said that he was the biggest LA Knight fan. Heyman told Knight to leave as something bad would happen to him before the end of the show. Knight called Heyman a leech who sucks talent dry and said Rollins was the most recent example, and threatened Heyman while saying he’d let the Wise Man have the first shot.

That brought out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, , who overwhelmed Knight with a numbers advantage until Knight got a chair and backed the two off.