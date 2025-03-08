– As previously reported, the Megastar, LA Knight, is a champion once more. Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to regain the US Championship last night on WWE SmackDown. Knight later spoke to Byron Saxton on the victory in a WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

LA Knight on becoming a two-time US Champion: “Two times United States Champion. It was only a few years ago I thought my career was never going to go anywhere. I thought my career was kind of nearing its end and here I am all of a sudden, just taking off. All of a sudden, just with the United States Champion not once, but twice. As a matter of fact, when I think about it, it took me how many times last week to get here? Two times, why? Because I had to wrestle some goof, what? One time last week then I had to wrestle two other goofs another time last week. Two times they get here, two times the champion, two times as nice. Double mint gum yeah, double mint twins are they gonna be here? No, no but that’s okay because you got this, man just taking, dropping BFTs on everybody. Turning three into two.”

Knight on Shinsuke Nakamura: “Two time US champ and ain’t nothing anybody can do about it. Shinsuke Nakamura you had a nice little rain in the shadows. Hope you enjoyed it but now we’re bringing it out to the light like nobody else can. And once again, we can all pledge allegiance to the champ of the United States of America. Yeah with everybody saying L-A Knight.”