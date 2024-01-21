LA Knight Weighs In On a Possible Match With Logan Paul

LA Knight recently shared his thoughts on how a match with Logan Paul might turn out. The two were both part of the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match, and Knight shared his thoughts on what might happen if they get in the ring again during his appearance on Australia’s Sunrise morning show.

“Logan Paul has been doing this for what, about three minutes?,” Knight said (per Fightful). “I’ve been doing it for about 20 years. I walked out there and basically laid the law down as far as what’s going to go down if it was ever going to be me and Logan Paul in the ring. It already happened. It was Money in the Bank, and he got a little taste of it.”

He added, “If he happens to walk in my path again, he might get a little more. I respect the fact that he’s done a lot with what he’s been given in the business, but he’s been given a lot, and that is the key.”