LA Knight Promises That WrestleMania 39 Will See “Its LA Knight Moment”

In a recent backstage interview after WWE SmackDown, LA Knight promised that the audience for the upcoming WrestleMania will see him in some sort of action (via Wrestling Inc). Speaking during the post-show phase, Knight lionized himself after his defeat of Rey Mysterio and emphasized that he would have a presence at WrestleMania despite not being listed on the card at the moment. You can find a few highlights from Knight and watch the full segment below.

On Dominik Mysterio contributing to Knight’s win over Rey Mysterio: “The only thing that got assisted out there was me assisting myself to a win over a Hall of Famer. The man [Rey] is about to go into the Hall of Fame next week, and guess what? He had to lay down and count them lights while the referee was counting to three — for the one and only LA Knight. Yeah.”

On his absence from the official schedule for WrestleMania 39: “Now, here comes WrestleMania, and guess what? People are still out there thinking, well, you can’t have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight, right? Yeah. Yet, here we are, and I’m still not presented with anything…still not presented with WrestleMania getting its LA Knight moment. But, no worries, and I’ll tell you why…. By hook or by crook, WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment. Why? Because whose game it is? With everybody saying, LA Knight. Yeah.”