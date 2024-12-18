wrestling / News
UPDATED: WWE Denies LA Knight Injury After Meet & Greet Pulled
UPDATED: LA Knight is not injured despite the claim he was, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that WWE has denied Knight is injured and said that Strowman is replacing Knight, Knight was never approved for the appearance and isn’t hurt.
ORIGINAL: LA Knight is apparently injured, as he will miss a scheduled meet and greet. Luekens Wine & Spirits announced on Monday that Knight would be unable to attend tonight’s meet & greet due to an injury.
The announcement noted that Braun Strowman was replacing Knight.
No word on the severity of Knight’s injury at this time. He competed at the December 13th WWE Smackdown tapings in a match that will air this Friday.
Important Update🚨While we’re sad to announce that WWE Superstar LA Knight is unable to attend the December 27th event due to injury, we’ve got great news: WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has stepped up to replace him! We’ll be making an announcement shortly with details—stay tuned!
— Luekens Wine & Spirits (@luekensliquors) December 16, 2024