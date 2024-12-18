UPDATED: LA Knight is not injured despite the claim he was, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that WWE has denied Knight is injured and said that Strowman is replacing Knight, Knight was never approved for the appearance and isn’t hurt.

ORIGINAL: LA Knight is apparently injured, as he will miss a scheduled meet and greet. Luekens Wine & Spirits announced on Monday that Knight would be unable to attend tonight’s meet & greet due to an injury.

The announcement noted that Braun Strowman was replacing Knight.

No word on the severity of Knight’s injury at this time. He competed at the December 13th WWE Smackdown tapings in a match that will air this Friday.