LA Knight Recalls His Famous 2014 Workout Video With Triple H

– During an interview with Fightful ahead of last weekend’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event, WWE Superstar LA Knight recalled appearing in a 2014 workout video with Triple H that took place at the WWE Performance Center. At the time, Knight was a developmental talent with the nickname Slate Randall. He even gives his famous, “YEAH!” catchphrase in the video. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

LA Knight on the workout video: “That’s the only workout I think I’ve done. It was interesting, to say the least. I don’t know that any of us knew what we were in for. They were just like, ‘bring workout clothes with you.’ Then we got there and they had other workout clothes for us anyway, so it didn’t really matter. We came in, and they wanted to keep everything hush-hush and quiet.”

On not knowing exactly what it was going to be: “We had an idea that we were going to be doing something physical when we got there, but we didn’t know exactly what. Then we found out we were doing the old Triple H workout video. If I remember correctly, the main chant was like ‘thick.’ We’d hit our shoulders and [yells] ‘THICK!’ or something like that. I can’t remember what it was.”

You can view a high-quality version of LA Knight in the workout video with Triple H below: