LA Knight Recalls His Goals When Initially Signing With WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed his goals when signing with WWE NXT in 2021. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

LA Knight on his goals when he signed with WWE in 2021: “When I first signed back in 2021, I started writing out a bunch of goals and things that I wanted to do, you know, year one, year two, year three, year four, year five. I did the first five years of what I wanted to do and year one I had hit a goal that I didn’t even know was a possible goal. Who was going to think that the Million Dollar Championship would be there? All this stuff with Ted DiBiase. So that was just, I mean, crazy, crazy awesome.”

On his segments with Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase: “I mean, on top of that, we were also doing the best numbers on the show every single week. I think we were still going head-to-head with AEW, and we were, between Cameron Grimes, myself, and Ted DiBiase, our segments, I think, were the only ones that were beating the competition during that time. So, you know, with that in mind, you couldn’t have asked for a better setup in that regard. I think it really helped kind of get me going and rolling along.”