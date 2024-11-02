LA Knight Talks About Recovering From His Slip At WWE Crown Jewel

During the Crown Jewel post show, LA Knight spoke about his accident at the premium live event and how quickly he recovered. Knight slipped while jumping up to the top, catching his groin on the turnbuckle. He recovered and hit a German suplex on Andrade.

He said (via Fightful): “Thankfully, it was more inner-thigh that caught that. What’s crazy is, I overshot the hell out of that. You see my heel slip, bop, there it went. That stuff happens. Instead of me whining, crying, complaining about it. You know what’s going to happen? Instead of celebrating, probably for the next three or four days, I’m going to be in a ring and I’m going to be doing three to five sets of ten and hitting that thing over and over again. I’m a little hot about it when I think about it. At the same time, recovery, ended up working out. At the end of the day, still walking out with my United States Champion.“