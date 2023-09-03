LA Knight Reflects On His Feud With Bray Wyatt, Being Wyatt’s Last Match

LA Knight was Bray Wyatt’s opponent in the latter’s last matches — both televised and not — and he reflected on working with Wyatt in a new interview. Wyatt, who passed away late last month, faced Knight in his last TV match at the Royal Rumble and his last non-televised match at a February 26 WWE live event. Knight talked about his feud with Wyatt in a new interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub, noting that the feud was where he “cut [his] teeth” on the main roster.

“That was the last televised match,” Knight said of the bout (per Fightful). “We did a series of matches for three weeks to a month after that. That’s essentially where I cut my teeth on Smackdown, in that whole feud. It goes back to what I said on Smackdown, sometimes your biggest foes can be your biggest helpers.”

He continued, “In a lot of ways, that whole interaction and whole story helped get me visibility and get me to where I am now. It’s tough to take pride in the fact that I was his last match because I wish I wasn’t. I don’t know how to think about that one, other than the fact that I can look at it in a way that I made the most of that opportunity, I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to make that work, and it’s one of the big reasons why I’m doing what I’m doing right now.”