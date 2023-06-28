– Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank, WWE Superstar LA Knight spoke with BT Sport on not getting a spot on the card for WrestleMania 39 and wanting to make up for it at Money in the Bank. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on if he’s reflected on not working WrestleMania 39: “No. I kind of let that one just stay where it was because I had let out all my anger and frustration that night before because I felt very vindicated by the reaction that LA had given me at the SmackDown the night before. It was big, it was huge. It kind of made me even more pissed off that I didn’t have something going on the next day. So, at that point, though, I just had to be like, ‘Alright, well, it is what it is. Bye,’ and kind of just left it in the rear view mirror. So no, I haven’t really thought about it, reflected on it, whatever. Glaring omission, you say? Yeah. Maybe even a stumble or a fumble, I don’t know. But here we are, and we’re going to make up for it.”

On not leaving himself a plan B: “I’m 20 years deep at this point, so I didn’t really leave myself a plan B, I didn’t leave myself any backup plan. But there’s so many times where, even if you think about it now, in a weird way, I shouldn’t even be here. But at the same time, I should’ve been here a long time ago. That’s the other thing, where it’s like there’s so much frustration, there’s a lot of anger always festering around in this head because of the fact that this all should have been happening a long time ago. It didn’t for various reasons. Sometimes it was my own thing happening. Maybe I shot myself in the foot, maybe I decided to take money elsewhere. Sometimes it was politics, sometimes it was this, that, whatever. But here I am now, and it’s happening. So I can appreciate the journey, at least. I can at least appreciate the path that I’ve taken. I’ve got a hell of a lot of skin in the game. So that’s why, you talk about an opportunity like this, and I’m gonna make the damnedest of it. So I’m gonna come out with that case, and then where do we go from there? Well, we’ll find out.”

Knight will be competing in the men’s Money in the Bank match at this Saturday’s event. WWE Money in the Bank is being held at London’s O2 Arena on July 1. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.