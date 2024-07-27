LA Knight on Reminding Himself of His Success

– During a chat with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes on What Do You Wanna Talk About?, WWE Superstar LA Knight spoke about achieving success in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I’m so used to being on the outside looking in, where I’m constantly in that fight mode, I almost have to like remind myself, hey, you’re there at this point. And that’s not to say, relax in the sense of like take it easy, you don’t have to put in the effort, but relax in the sense of you don’t have to always be rare and I’m ready to go … I am incredibly appreciative and satisfied in that regard, where it’s like, now I can have fun and kind of give back.”

In one week, LA Knight will challenge Logan Paul for the US Title at WWE SummerSlam 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.