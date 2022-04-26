LA Knight Reportedly Considered Part of Main Roster Now, No Plans For Him In NXT

LA Knight is an NXT star no more, as he’s considered part of the main roster now according to a new report. As you may recall, Knight appeared in a dark match segment for Smackdown earlier this month where he worked as a manager launching “Knight Model Management” and managed MACE, who was using the name of Face and defeated Erik of the Viking Raiders. The appearance came after his last match in NXT saw him lose to Gunther at NXT Stand & Deliver.

According to Fightful Select, there’s no plans moving forward for Knight in NXT and he is considered part of the main roster. While the dark match segment was on Smackdown, there is no confirmed word if he will be used on Raw or Smackdown yet.