LA Knight Responds To Rock’s Comments, Says Wrestling Was Cool Before He Came Back

LA Knight heard The Rock’s comments about wrestling being cool again, and he thinks it was cool before The Great One returned. The Rock said in his pre-Smackdown promo last week that professional wrestling had become “cool” and “relevant” again thanks to him. Knight spoke about Rock’s comments on Busted Open Radio and said that while he was right about wrestling being cool again, it wasn’t because of him.

“I hear him say wresting is cool again, and he’s right, but I just want to make sure that everybody knows it started getting cool again… six or seven months before he got there,” Knight said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m not saying he can’t add to that cool factor, and I’m not saying that he won’t. I’m just saying … wrestling was cool again before he came back.”

Knight is set to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40, while Rock will team with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on night one of the show.