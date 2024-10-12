LA Knight Retains US Title Against Carmelo Hayes On WWE Smackdown

LA Knight is still the WWE United States Championship, defeating Carmelo Hayes on this week’s Smackdown. Knight defeated Hayes on Friday’s show to retain his title, pinning Hayes with the Blunt Force Trauma.

After the match, Andrade — who had been watching from the commentary side of of the ring — mocked Hayes over his loss. The two are currently tied in their match series at 3 – 3.

Knight’s title reign stands at 70 days, having won it from Logan Paul at WWE Summerslam.