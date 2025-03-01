– As noted, WWE Superstar LA Knight won a tournament on last night’s SmackDown, securing a United States Title shot against reigning champion Shinsuke Nakamura. After the match, LA Knight cut a promo on the win that he shared on social media. You can view that promo and some highlights below:

LA Knight on not knowing how to give up: “You know, sometimes there’s doubts for some people. But me, I don’t know how to doubt. I don’t know how to stop. I don’t know how to quit. I don’t know how to give up, and what do you know, my man. US Title ain’t been around too much lately. Why? because somebody’s hiding in the shadows. I don’t hide in the damn shadows. The Iron Man, I guess you can call me. I grew up a Cal Ripken guy, so maybe I am the Iron Man. I got a little bit of Tony Stark in me, some would say. So maybe I am a damn Iron Man.”

On not hiding in the shadows like Shinsuke Nakamura: “I got to show up every damn week. Every single week, I’m here. When I was a US champ, everybody, everybody got a shot. I wasn’t hiding in the damn shadows. So you want to talk about somebody restoring a little faith to old glory, old glory needs a little something restored right now if I’m quite honest.”

On being the one to save the US Title: “So with that being the case, there’s only one man who can come in and save that title, make that title exactly what it should do and that’s shine, my man, like nobody else can do but like everybody’s saying, ‘LA Knight.’ Returning three, one, two, three, after that BFT, we’re turning it into two. Two-time US Champ. Yeah!”