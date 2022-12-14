LA Knight Says Working With Bray Wyatt Is A ‘Unique Challenge’ in WWE

In an interview with Yahoo, LA Knight spoke about his current feud with Bray Wyatt and called Wyatt a ‘unique challenge’ to work with. He also spoke about his time in NXT, working under Triple H and more. Here are highlights:

On working with Bray Wyatt: “Working with Wyatt is a unique challenge in the sense that you’ve got two diametrically opposed personalities. You have two very different approaches to what we do and in a strange way, it almost brings together a beautiful symphony so to speak, just because of the contrasting way we do things. At the same time, those contrasting pieces can mesh together into something that’s pretty creatively satisfying and so far so good. I think it’s pretty clear [who attacked me]. Look at all the little symbols and the Fiend masks and that kind of stuff. As far as I can tell, that seems to be all along his lines. It seems to fit his M-O.”

On the changes since Triple H took over: “In a strange way, a lot of the changes are more of the same for me. You look and it’s a lot of the same people I was working with in NXT and working with Triple H. Again, this is taking me back to NXT so in a weird way, the more it changes, the more it stays the same. I think the change has been smooth, it’s been good and you can see the little bit of evolution through the process, but so far, I’m very happy with the way things are going in that regard.”

On his time in NXT: “NXT was a fun and wild ride. Obviously this was my second time around. The first time, I butted heads with the former head coach, but now coming back this time around, it was just a better understanding of each other and who I was and who I was working with I guess to some degree. This time things were just streamlined and it made the process in NXT really good and flourish creatively if you will!”