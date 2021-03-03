LA Knight Set to Appear on Tonight’s NXT

– Ahead of tonight’s NXT, LA Knight, formerly known as Eli Drake, announced that he will be appearing in the ring on tonight’s show. Knight tweeted earlier, “LA Knight in an NXT ring LIVE tonight on USA?? Don’t mind if I do… #LAKnight #LetMeTalkToYa @WWENXT”

NXT will air live tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

* Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* Group therapy for Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Candice LeRae, and Indie Hartwell

* L.A. Knight set to appear