LA Knight Has His Sights Set On WWE Universal Championship

Speaking recently with KTAL NBC 6, LA Knight shared his immediate goals for the future and the titles he would like to challenge for (via Fightful). Knight also shared the names of a few wrestlers he would like to face off against for championship matches, expressing his desire to claim a title belt. You can read a few highlights from Knight and watch the full interview below.

On the primary title that holds his interest: “Not only are they looking for me to become world champ sometime soon, but I’m looking to become the WWE Universal Champion sooner than later.”

On the talent he would ideally like to confront: “Dream matches, you think about people from the past who aren’t doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns. Even Gunther, with the Intercontinental Championship. Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Any one of those guys, who I could take a piece of gold off of, that would be my dream match.”