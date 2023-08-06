LA Knight On The Pressure In WWE, If His Summerslam Win Felt Like A Long Time Coming

LA Knight spoke with the media during the WWE Summerslam 2023 post-show press conference following his victory, outlasting 24 others to win the Slim Jim-sponsored Battle Royal. He discussed if his big win felt like a long time coming, the intense pressure that exists in WWE,

On if his big win at Summerslam felt like a long time coming: “You could look at it that way, I definitely look at it that way in the grand scheme of things, but you could also look at the fact that, what, LA Knight only appeared on the Smackdown roster back in October, so in a weird way, this has been an amazingly fast climb and it’s been really crazy how it’s happened, kind of unexpected, but at the same time, in a strange way, I’ve said this before, I’ll say it again, I always knew I had something to give. Did I always know it would go to this level this quickly? Not necessarily. But damn, here we are. And for me, everybody is talking about, he needs the rocket strapped to him. Look, I’ll strap the rocket to myself, and that’s exactly what I’ve done.”

On what he’s learned working in WWE that he didn’t learn elsewhere: “I’ve done TV in so many different places, but there is no stage as big as this. There is no place as big as this. So there are so many meticulous details to go through but always being cognizant of everything that’s happened but also there is a lot more pressure here because you got to look at all the different places I’ve been, have been smaller stages. Everybody is trying to get here. This is the biggest stage. So all the pressure is there. Any pressure that anybody puts on me out there, that ain’t nothing, because all the bigger pressure that I’ve got up here on myself is insurmountable because I don’t know how to give up, I don’t know how to quit, I think a lot of people in my journey would have quit a long time ago.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.