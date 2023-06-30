LA Knight Says He Tries “Not To Harp On” His Superior Mic Talent

In a recent appearance on My Love Letter to Wrestling, LA Knight shared his thoughts on the function of mic work and psychology as part of his wrestling performances (per Fightful). Knight expressed his opinion that being able to perform physically in the ring is more foundational to being a wrestler, while the verbal work supports and contextualizes the hand-to-hand aspect in a vital way. You can find a highlight from Knight and listen to the full podcast below.

On the balance between mic work and physical performance: “I see the rap where it’s, ‘he’s great on the mic and okay in the ring.’ For me, I’m okay with that because all the guys that I liked the most coming up were mostly the same. My favorite guy as kid, (Hulk) Hogan. My favorite guys in high school, still kind of Hogan, NWO version, (Steve) Austin, Rock, (Ric) Flair. Flair is very good, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. Most of the stuff was just psychology, things looking good and snappy. For me, I like to splice in things. I jumped to the top and hit Butch with the superplex not too long ago. I just might have to do it again at Money in the Bank. I can splice those things in where it fits and makes sense and where I need it. At the same time, I try not to harp on it too much, ‘Oh, I’m good on the mic.’ The guys who brag about that, it seems like a strange thing. Do you think Muhammad Ali was ever like, ‘I’m the best on the mic.’ No, he was, ‘I’m the best in the ring. I’m the best boxer.’ Whenever I hear guys, in the act of talking, say they are the best at talking, I’m like, ‘what does that matter in the grand scheme of things?’ It matters in the form of entertainment, but in the scheme of what we’re actually doing, I’m trying to fight this guy, beat this guy, win his championship, what the hell does me being good at talking matter in the scheme of that? It matters a lot in the scheme of what we do in entertainment but in the realm of that universe, who cares? All you need to know is I’m going to beat you and take that title off of you and I’m better than you. I’m going to show you, I’m not going to tell you I’m a good talker. That’s a little thing of mine where, I don’t like even saying that I’m a good talker, even outside of the universe of wrestling, just because it feels weird and self-serving.”