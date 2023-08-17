LA Knight Teases A Feud With Logan Paul After He’s Done With The Miz

In an interview with The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), LA Knight teased a feud with Logan Paul once he is finished fighting with The Miz. The two had some words prior to WWE Money in the Bank but it has not yet been followed up on.

He said: “Logan Paul is another guy who reminds me of The Miz. The difference is Logan Paul is a new face to this whole thing, but they kinda remind me of one and the same. Two guys who have gotten to ride that elevator ride straight to the top, and good for you. I can’t say anything wrong with that, if they’re going to give it to you, go ahead and take full advantage. But you got to understand that I’m going to come up and pull that carpet right out from under you and he might be one of the next ones.“