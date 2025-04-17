LA Knight Thinks John Cena Is Excited About His Heel Turn

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE US Champion LA Knight discussed his WWE Fastlane tag team partner, John Cena, turning heel and shared his thoughts on the change. LA Knight commented (via WrestlingInc.com), “What an a**hole that guy … who’d have seen it coming right? Especially when you consider it’s the last run, he’s on his way out and I bet he’s probably excited to do it.”

John Cena and LA Knight will both be competing in title matches this weekend at WrestleMania 41. On Night 1, LA Knight defends his WWE United States Championship against Jacob Fatu. On Night 2, Cena challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The premium live event will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.