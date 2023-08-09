wrestling / News
LA Knight Throws Out First Pitch At New York Mets Game
August 8, 2023 | Posted by
LA Knight was at Tuesday’s New York Mets game to throw out the first pitch. WWE and the Mets posted pics and video of Knight at the game, as you can see below.
PWInsider reports that WWE is filming the appearance and has been filming him a lot for a future project.
.@RealLAKnight ready for tonight’s first pitch 💪 pic.twitter.com/guqwLlRkiX
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 8, 2023
🌟 Wholesome content 🌟
Before he throws out the first pitch tonight at the @Mets game, @RealLAKnight got the chance to meet Seaver, the Mets' VetDog ❤️ @MetsVetDog pic.twitter.com/v1x8kd5J7x
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023
.@RealLAKnight throwing out the first pitch at the @Mets game! ⚾️
YEAH! pic.twitter.com/nIwazRsW5K
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Davey Boy Smith Joining WCW After WWE Release, Where Bobby Heenan Ranks Among Managers
- Eric Bischoff On The Elite Re-Signing With AEW, If It Hurts Their Legacy That They Didn’t Work in WWE
- Kevin Owens Says There Was No Doubt Sami Zayn And The Usos Deserved A WrestleMania Headliner Match
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos