LA Knight Throws Out First Pitch At New York Mets Game

August 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown LA Knight Image Credit: WWE

LA Knight was at Tuesday’s New York Mets game to throw out the first pitch. WWE and the Mets posted pics and video of Knight at the game, as you can see below.

PWInsider reports that WWE is filming the appearance and has been filming him a lot for a future project.

