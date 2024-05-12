LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton Advance in WWE King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments

WWE held a live event today in Chattanooga, TN, which featured the final first-round Smackdown matches in the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments. LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar in the last match if the Smackdown King of the Ring bracket. Meanwhile, Stratton defeated Michin. The quarterfinal matches include:

King of the Ring – RAW

* GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio OR Kofi Kingston

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso

Queen of the Ring – RAW

* IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler OR Zelina Vega

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

King of the Ring – Smackdown

* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

Queen of the Ring – Smackdown

* Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill