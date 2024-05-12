wrestling / News

LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton Advance in WWE King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments

May 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
LA Knight WrestleMania 40 Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a live event today in Chattanooga, TN, which featured the final first-round Smackdown matches in the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments. LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar in the last match if the Smackdown King of the Ring bracket. Meanwhile, Stratton defeated Michin. The quarterfinal matches include:

King of the Ring – RAW

* GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio OR Kofi Kingston
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso

Queen of the Ring – RAW

* IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler OR Zelina Vega
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

King of the Ring – Smackdown

* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

Queen of the Ring – Smackdown

* Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE King and Queen Of The Ring, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading