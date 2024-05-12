wrestling / News
LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton Advance in WWE King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments
WWE held a live event today in Chattanooga, TN, which featured the final first-round Smackdown matches in the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments. LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar in the last match if the Smackdown King of the Ring bracket. Meanwhile, Stratton defeated Michin. The quarterfinal matches include:
King of the Ring – RAW
* GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio OR Kofi Kingston
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Jey Uso
Queen of the Ring – RAW
* IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler OR Zelina Vega
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark
King of the Ring – Smackdown
* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes
* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
Queen of the Ring – Smackdown
* Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill
.@RealLAKnight advances in the #WWEKingAndQueen Tournament! 👊 #WWEChattanooga pic.twitter.com/FF34QMob16
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2024
.@tiffstrattonwwe has defeated @MiaYim, advancing in the #WWEKingAndQueen Tournament! 👑 #WWWChattanooga pic.twitter.com/n3QWRvldEv
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2024
