LA Knight To Appear on Tonight’s RAW, Cody Rhodes Challenges Him

March 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
LA Knight WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, LA Knight said that he was tired of waiting for an opportunity at Wrestlemania and planned to take it. This led to Cody Rhodes challenging him for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW and Knight agreeing. WWE has yet to officially announce a match between the two.

Knight wrote: “EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting.

Rhodes replied: “Well I don’t want to be outta’ practice by #WrestleMania. If you’re in Providence, stand opposed…what are we waiting for? #WWERaw

Knight added: “Whatever any of this gobbledygook meant. It’s amazing all these “top guys” feel the need to be in my business. Threatened much? The answer is clearly YEAH. I can be there in a couple hours, but practice? Buckle up for a long night my guy.

