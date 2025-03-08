LA Knight Recaptures United States Championship On WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s episode of Smackdown. LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of Friday’s show to win back the title he lost to Nakamura. The finish came when Nakamura brought a chair into the ring and the referee took it away. Nakamura went to hit Knight with the red mist but instead hit the ref when Knight ducked. Nakamura was able to hit an axe kick and went for the chair, but Knight kicked it into his face and hit the BFT onto the chair for the pinfall victory.

This marks Knight’s second run with the title and ends Nakamura’s third reign at 97 days. Nakamura won the title from Knight at Survior Series: WarGames in November.