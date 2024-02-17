LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre & More Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a number of matches including LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the announced card below for the show, which is being taped tonight and airs next Friday on FOX:

* Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight

* Bron Breakker vs. TBA

* Street Profits vs. Authors Of Pain

* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh