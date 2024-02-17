wrestling / News
LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre & More Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
February 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a number of matches including LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the announced card below for the show, which is being taped tonight and airs next Friday on FOX:
* Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight
* Bron Breakker vs. TBA
* Street Profits vs. Authors Of Pain
* Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh
